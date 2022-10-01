Look: Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Fight Video

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A viral video of a cheerleader getting into a physical fight is trending on social media today.

In the video, the cheerleader appears to getting into it with someone, before she's had enough.

"This cheerleader bout that life," the account tweeted.

The video of the cheerleader fight has gone viral.

Fans respect the action.

"imagine thinking you slick and then getting laid out by mckenzie," one fan joked.

"Cheerleader was throwing hands And the other female.. typical.. pulling hair," another fan wrote.

"She should’ve known better going up against Kim possible," one fan added.

"Damn that’s an upset win," another fan wrote.

Don't mess with cheerleaders...