Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU.

The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world.

This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a Tulane game.

A photo of Coach O on the sideline with some cheerleaders went viral on social media.

It's good to be Coach O.

"I want to see Coach O’s stats," one fan joked.

"My spirit animal rises again," one fan added.

"Coach O is living his best life," another fan added.

"But when Urban does it, it’s a problem. Redneck Coach O can do it because he’s got a creole accent y’all ain’t heard before," another fan joked.

Hey, live it up, Coach O.