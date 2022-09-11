Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days.

The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship.

Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach.

Life looks pretty, pretty good...

Well done, Coach O.

"He looks like his blood is 86% bourbon," one fan joked.

"A 17 million dollar buyout is good," one fan added.

"My man was given $17 million to not coach LSU anymore and is still just kicking it in Lafayette. Legend," another fan added.

Live it up, Coach O.