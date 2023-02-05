Look: Football World Reacts To Death Of Beloved Coach

8 SEP 01: An interior general view of Joe Jamail Field at the Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the game between the North Carolina Tarheels and the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez/Allsport

The football world is mourning the loss of a beloved coach this weekend.

Cleve Bryant, a former college football quarterback turned coach, died at the age of 75 earlier this week.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and friends. We miss you already. Rest easy, my friend," Mack Brown wrote.

Bryant, who played collegiately at Ohio, was the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 1968. He went on to have a career in coaching. Bryant was an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio) and North Carolina before spending some time with the New England Patriots.

He then became Ohio's head coach, before going on to be an assistant at Illinois and Texas.

Our thoughts are with Cleve's friends and family members during this difficult time.