Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Announcement

Deion Sanders isn't holding back his predictions for the 2023 college football season.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach says his team is going to win.

“We’re going to win. I didn’t stutter, nor did I stumble, nor did I have to have a second thought of that question when you asked it. We’re going to win,” Sanders said this week.

There you have it.

Sanders certainly doesn't lack confidence.

"I love Prime... no more than 4 wins," one fan predicted.

"He said something about he can’t wait to have a wr come in summer that’s can’t come now. Shane hooks?" one fan wondered.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Shedeur Sanders, former football player Deion Sanders and Shelomi Sanders attend On Location Experiences' 51 Days To Super Bowl LI Celebration at STK Rooftop on December 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for On Location Experiences) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

How many wins do you see Colorado getting in Year 1?