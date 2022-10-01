Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Deion Sanders looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders might not be at Jackson State for much longer.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach is thriving at the HBCU program, though he's starting to garner serious interest from other schools, as well.

Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday morning that both Auburn and Georgia Tech are expected to have interest in the Jackson State head coach.

"Deion Sanders is a name to watch."

The college football world is pretty fascinated to see if Deion makes a jump to another school.

"The year is 2023. Opening game against UMass. Auburn has the #1 transfer portal class. Deion Sanders runs out of the tunnel followed by Key Glock, 21 savage and Youngboy. Life is good," one fan joked.

"All this talk about Deion Sanders apparently being the next head coach at Auburn, I STRONGLY DOUBT THAT. He's got too much of a good thing going at Jackson State to leave," another fan added.

"When we talk about the Georgia Tech job appealing to Atlanta's Black culture, that certainly includes what Deion Sanders established in the 1990s, but the discussion should also include the other elements of what makes that city so important," another fan wrote.

Where do you think Deion Sanders winds up (if anywhere)?