Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?

The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program.

For now, anyway.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Sanders landing at a primetime program in the years to come.

Two schools, Auburn and Georgia Tech, could be in need of a new head coach...

Fans are debating where Sanders would be the best fit.

"There would be absolutely nothing funnier than Deion Sanders at Georgia Tech," one fan wrote.

"This is absolutely hysterical. The decision makers at both schools are absolutely NOT pursuing Deion..." one fan added.

"It's difficult to truly say but I think we may be overestimating 1) the places interested in Deion and 2) the places Deion is interested in," another fan added.

Where do you see Deion ending up?