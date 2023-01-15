Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Major Transfer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Deion Sanders landed another huge upgrade through the transfer portal.

Edge rusher Jordan Dominceck announced his commitment to Colorado early Sunday morning. After four seasons at Georgia Tech, he tallied 7.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles for Arkansas in 2022.

Onlookers are excited about Coach Prime's latest addition.

"Deion Sanders and Colorado add another quality veteran in Arkansas transfer DE Jordan Domineck," The Athletic's Max Olson wrote on Twitter. "No. 15 in our best available ranks."

"The hot streak continues with the Buffs adding their second DL transfer in less than 24 hours," Buff Recruiting wrote on Twitter. "Jordan Domineck is a[n] elite pass rusher who had 7.5 sacks last year for the Razorbacks."

This front 7 is going to be massively different," Jon Kronenberg said. "I cannot wait."

"Fantastic news, 7.5 sacks last year is exactly the kind of impact they needed to add along the DL," a fan declared.

"Welcome to the herd!" a fan posted.

Colorado ranks 12th on On3 Sports' transfer rankings. Domineck joins safety Myles Slusher as the second Arkansas defender to transfer to Colorado this month.

Sanders has also poached Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke and Florida offensive tackle Yousef Mugharbil from the SEC. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter headline the players to follow the Hall of Fame cornerback from Jackson State.