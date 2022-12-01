Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' New Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders isn't shying away from the love that Cincinnati fans are giving him.

On Thursday, the Jackson State head coach shared a photo of a fan wearing a shirt with him in Cincinnati apparel.

The shirt also includes the phrase "A lot of zeroes in that contract" on it.

There's currently no indication that Sanders will become the next head coach of the Bearcats. However, the latest post from "Primetime" has fans wondering if the two sides will eventually talk shop.

"He saying it's gonna cost a lot to get him here. We ain't doing that," a Cincinnati fan said.

"We hoping and praying," another fan wrote.

Sanders has been linked to Colorado and USF over the past few weeks. Cincinnati would be a much more attractive landing spot, though.

This past weekend, Cincinnati lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin. He turned the program into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

If the Bearcats are looking for a big name to replace Fickell, you can't get any bigger than Deion Sanders.