Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning

Deion Sanders had a simple warning for the college football world on Monday night.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach had a simple two-word message for the rest of the college football world on social media. Sanders is getting fully integrated at Colorado, following his final game at Jackson State.

"We coming!" he tweeted.

Watch out, college football world.

Sanders has already landed some key players at Colorado, via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. He's certainly not done bringing in elite talent, either.

Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are going to be a lot of fun to watch moving forward, that is for sure.