Look: Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard, Urban Meyer News

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard didn't hesitate to poke fun at Urban Meyer.

Meyer made his return to Michigan on Saturday, as part of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" show. Unfortunately for Wolverines fans, there was a "no Urban Meyer sign" policy at the show.

Howard took to social media to react...

"Where do we begin with this one..." he wrote.

It's not very surprising to see Howard take a shot at Meyer on social media.

"May I suggest that we begin by keeping the Buckeyes’ super spy off of our sidelines in the first place!! Crazy," one fan wrote.

"He’s so soft," another fan added.

"I think we begin by having literally everyone show up with Urban Meyer signs," another fan added.

"Not surprised, I suppose he knows football but his reputation is disgusting. Fox is never concerned with facts though. I will never watch that show," one fan added.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to meet in Columbus later this season.