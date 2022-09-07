Look: Football World Reacts To Donald Trump Rally News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former first lady and president of the United States Melania and Donald Trump look on during Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former United States president Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Ohio later this month.

The timing is suspect, to say the least.

The rally will take place during an Ohio State football game. Does the state of Ohio care about anything more than Buckeyes football?

The answer is no.

Fellow U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan called out the decision on social media.

Ohio State is set to take on Toledo on Saturday night at 7 p.m. E.T.

"Trump-Vance rally same time as the Ohio State-Toledo game. That will be a test of OH MAGA loyalty. Great planning by the master political strategist Donald J. Trump," one fan wrote.

"Would be a good opportunity for Tim Ryan to get his team to work on a satirical ad that mocks JD Vance for choosing Trump over OH State Football. “I’m Tim Ryan. Democrat for Senate and Native Ohioan who will always choose Ohio State Football over Fascism,'" another fan suggested.

"Trump and J.D. Vance to Host Rally During Ohio State Football Game Because They Apparently Don't Know How Ohio Works," SE Cupp added.

Ohio natives are roasting the decision.

Perhaps the game will be on at the rally?