Look: Football World Reacts To Eli Manning Undercover Video

A player named Chad Powers tried out for Penn State's football team as a walk-on.

His competitors didn't realize it was Eli Manning in disguise.

The former New York Giants quarterback went undercover for his ESPN+ series, Eli's Places. In the video shared by Omaha Productions, he assumed the character of Chad Powers, a confident competitor who shouts "Think fast, run fast" before running the 40-yard dash in 5.49 seconds and claims his picture comes up when searching for "arm talent" in the dictionary.

Manning eventually reveals himself after Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin says Powers is ineligible because of his false identity and poor workout metrics.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley enjoyed his former teammate having fun at his alma mater. That led Manning to declare that "Chad Powers is not a man… He is a way of life!"

Other Twitter users were impressed with Manning's comedic chops. Based on the initial response, there might be a demand to see Chad Powers again.

The two-time Super Bowl champion may need to re-assume his Powers persona when the ManningCast returns next week for a Monday Night Football matchup between his Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.