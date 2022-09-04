Look: Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl News

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The Rose Bowl is arguably the most iconic football venue in the world.

Saturday, it played host to UCLA's season opener against Bowling Green.

The crowd was embarrassing, to say the least.

UCLA topped Bowling Green, 45-17, in front of a record-low Rose Bowl crowd.

"New record low attendance at Rose Bowl: 27,143."

Yikes.

"This can’t be! UCLA fans told me all offseason that they are superior to the rest of the conference. Yet CAL had more people at their game today, embarrassing!" one fan wrote.

"SoCal simply lacks the passion for college football," one fan added.

"Unless you’ve personally experienced what it’s like to melt inside that stadium on a 100+ degree day in September, I don’t want to hear any criticism. It’s worse than Levi’s. Yes, that bad," another fan added.

"Yikes. Let’s move them to a new/different conference and give them hundreds of millions of dollars anyway," one fan joked.

Perhaps things will be different in the Big Ten...