Look: Football World Reacts To Fiesta Bowl Field Controversy

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the VRBO Fiesta Bowl logo on the 50 yard line before the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Michigan and TCU are almost one full quarter into the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It's TCU 14, Michigan 0 on Saturday.

But the game's score isn't the only major talking point. The Fiesta Bowl field conditions are also facing criticism.

Michigan and TCU players have been slipping all over the place in the first quarter.

"This playing surface is not up to par for a national semifinal. Dudes slipping all over," Bud Elliott tweeted.

According to reports, there were some major slipping points on the sidelines prior to kickoff.

"The field here at State Farm Stadium was damp when I walked on it during pregame. Even some muddy spots along the sideline," Brandon Marcello reports.

Hopefully, this can be figured out, perhaps at halftime, though that seems unlikely.

Michigan and TCU will simply have to deal with it for now.

"I've covered the Fiesta Bowl three times in my career and the only thing I have an issue with the bowl is the field. It's always cut too short and no one can get a grip with their cleats," one fan added.

"When will the cardinals fix their field? Going back to the 2019 fiesta bowl Osu players were slipping everywhere and it’s still happening," another fan wrote.

Michigan and TCU are playing on ESPN.