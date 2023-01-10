Look: Football World Reacts To Final Top 25 Ballot

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This year's national title game has been so underwhelming that Brett McMurphy has already unveiled his top 25 ballot for the end of the season.

McMurphy has Georgia ranked first with TCU, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee rounding out the top five.

Interestingly enough, McMurphy has Alabama ranked sixth. Some fans believe that's too low, especially since the Crimson Tide won the Sugar Bowl in convincing fashion.

Fans also noted that McMurphy dropped Clemson to No. 18, which is lower than Kansas State and Notre Dame among others.

Although it shouldn't be a huge surprise, McMurphy received both praise and criticism for his final top 25 of the season.

"Ranking a team that got exposed as a complete fraud number 2 in the country is certainly a choice you can make," one fan said. "You do you."

"Brett spitting facts with Washington at 7 and Clemson that low," another fan wrote.

"So Utah and USC in the pac12 title game, then go on to play better teams in their bowl games, and lose," a third fan tweeted. "Somehow that means that UW and Oregon state are better?"

"And this is why the AP poll has gone the way of the dodo," one person commented.

Georgia will obviously be ranked No. 1 when it's all said and done.

Do you think TCU should be ranked second in the final top 25 poll?