Look: Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker Fan News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

The U.S. Senate race in Georgia continues to heat up as we inch closer to election day in November.

This week, Herschel Walker's opponent featured the former college football and NFL star's fans in one of his commercial campaigns that has gone viral.

"So when Warnock put out an ad full of Georgia alums who rooted for Walker on the football field, it might not have sounded like a good idea. However, the ad’s concept, that while Walker is a great football legend but not a good candidate for political office, helps to drive home that it’s better to elect a reputable person than the famous guy who keeps making stuff up," The Comeback writes.

Video of the campaign has gone viral on social media this weekend.

"Surprised they didn’t get Uga himself direct to camera but maybe Alvin the beagle would have gotten jealous," one fan wrote.

"It was a pleasure to be asked to be in this commercial!!" one fan admitted.

"Another terrific ad by the Warnock campaign," one fan admitted.

"Hope this ad is playing during this UGA-Auburn game," one fan wrote.

Walker, one of the best college football players ever, certainly has a lot of support in his campaign, including from Donald Trump.

However, his campaign has been marred by controversy, as well, and the latest commercial shows that.