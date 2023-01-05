Look: Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Message

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 4, 2022 in Loganville, Georgia. Herschel Walker continued to campaign throughout Georgia in hopes of defeating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the upcoming runoff election on December 6. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Herschel Walker's political career might have flamed out, but the legendary college football star hasn't given up his fandom.

Saturday night, the legendary college football running back showed his support for Georgia.

Georgia topped Ohio State, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Following the game, Walker had a five-word reaction.

"LET THE BIG DAWG EAT!!" he tweeted.

Walker continues to have a lot of support among Georgia football fans.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL MY GEORGIA BULLDOGS EVERYWHERE!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR HERSCHEL!!!" one fan wrote.

"Amen. I watched your last high game and 3 years at UGA. I supported you on your senate run. You are the greatest college running back of all time. Run Herschel Run," one fan added.

"I miss seeing you on that field with Coach Dooley walking those sidelines. Those were some great Ga football memories. Keep your chin up Herschel, there will always be haters on every corner !!" one fan added.

"Love you Herschel. Thank you even though I'm not from Georgia," one fan added.

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Georgia is set to take on TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night.