Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff.

Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening.

J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts have been dating since high school.

"I can’t believe it’s been 4 years my lovey. High school sweetheart’s, but feels like I’ve known you since the play pen. Blessed and extremely grateful for your love and pure heart. Together, forever, whatever life brings," McCarthy shared on Instagram.

J.J. and Katya have been dating for more than four years. He's consistently shared praise to her on social media over the course of his college career.

"Happy cake day to the most beautiful soul ❤️ Not only are you the love of my life, you are my best friend and someone who has always pushed me to be the best possible version of myself every single day. 19 down with many many more to come, and I would be the luckiest man in the world to be able to experience the rest of them by your side. Happy 19th @katyakuropas !!! I love you beyond measure ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote last January.

Unsurprisingly, Katya is going viral on social media on Saturday evening.

Katya went viral in a major way following Michigan's most recent touchdown.

The Wolverines have cut the lead to five points.

The College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl is airing on ESPN.