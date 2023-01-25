Look: Football World Reacts To Jim Tressel Announcement

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 07: Jim Tressel, head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks the sidelines during the AllState BCS National Championship against the Louisiana State University Tigers on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Since the loss to Michigan in November, Ohio State fans have been debating Ryan Day's future with the program.

The Buckeyes aren't going to fire Day, obviously, but is he 100 percent guaranteed to be the coach for several years to come? Many Ohio State fans were unwilling to go there.

But this week, one legendary Ohio State head coach made an important announcement.

Jim Tressel is fully supportive of Day.

“I'm a Ryan Day fan,” Tressel said. “I think he's got something about him.”

Ohio State fans can respect Tressel's opinion, that's for sure.

"If he says it, I believe it," one fan wrote.

"Jim Tressel never lost to Michigan twice.," another fan wrote on social media.

"Love you coach!!!!" another fan wrote on social media on Wednesday.

Not everyone is on the same page, though.

"That makes one of us," one fan added.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Are all Ohio State fans on the same page as Tressel?