Look: Football World Reacts To Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Johnny Manziel #2 of Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the fourth quarter during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on September 14, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel trended on social media on Saturday night, when he voiced his frustration with Texas A&M's final play call in the loss to Alabama.

"One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run," he tweeted.

He added: "Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies."

While it was a frustrating night of football for Johnny, life is still pretty good off the field.

Manziel is dating model Kenzie Werner.

Fans are happy for the former college football and NFL starting quarterback.

"oof baby. you make me proud. and you look good doing it," Kenzie wrote.

Congrats to Johnny and Kenzie on their relationship.

"My people 🤞🏾," one fan wrote.

"Take care of Johnny for us. He’s a unique special dude with a pure soul. You don’t meet many like him," another fan added.

"Ahh I love this !!" one fan added.

Perhaps we'll see Manziel getting involved with the Texas A&M football program in an official capacity moving forward.