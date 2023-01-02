Look: Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Mistake Today

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit let an expletive slip on College GameDay this morning.

The prominent football analyst was discussing USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who has worn some NSFW fingerpaint in recent games. He had 'F--K Utah' painted on his fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Herbstreit thinks USC and its head coach, Lincoln Riley, are reflected poorly because of that.

"They need to clean that s--- up," Herbstreit said on GameDay this morning.

Video of the cursing mistake has gone viral on social media on Monday.

We've seen some cursing on College GameDay before - yes, we're talking about you, Lee Corso - but Herbstreit is a new one.

But what Herbstreit said probably isn't wrong.

"He's right, kid needs to clean that sh-- up," one fan wrote.

"Kirk Herbstreit is the man!!!" one fan added.

Still, there's some irony in what happened.

"Kirk Herbstreit who was criticizing USC QB Caleb Williams for using vulgar language ends up cursing on live TV himself. #NoOneIsPerfect," one fan added.

ESPN's College GameDay is airing Monday morning, leading up to today's bowl games.