Look: Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

College football fans have been a bit concerned for Lee Corso this season.

The longtime College GameDay analyst is a mainstay on ESPN's pregame show. However, some viral clips have shown the legendary college football analyst appearing to struggle on television.

Corso is reportedly doing just fine health-wise, though.

According to ESPN's College GameDay host, Rece Davis, Corso is still incredibly sharp.

“He’s doing great…His mind is still razor sharp at the age of 87," Davis said.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"I totally get that the environment hurts the communication aspect, I get it, but even in recent years Corso has struggled and Herbie has to almost translate what he says," one fan wrote.

"It was heartbreaking watching him struggle on live television during week 0. Keep him around with pre-recorded segments. This honors his commitment while saving face," one fan added.

"Lots of comments to this continue to be mean to Coach. Also you can have an incredibly sharp mind and still have issues speaking," one fan added.

"Stop the cap. It’s time for Corso to go off in retirement. I love the guy, but it’s so painful to watch these last few years," another fan admitted.

What should ESPN do with Lee Corso?