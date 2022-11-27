Look: Football World Reacts To Maurice Clarett's Demand

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 9: Tailback Maurice Clarett #13 of the Ohio State University Buckeyes carries the ball against the Purdue University Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium at Purdue University on November 9, 2002 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Purdue 10-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes football star Maurice Clarett wasn't happy on Saturday.

Ohio State got thumped by Michigan, 45-23, on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes were out-played and out-coached by the Wolverines in Columbus.

Clarett isn't happy.

The legendary Ohio State football star wants a job on Ryan Day's coaching staff.

"I’m putting my application in to be defensive coordinator later this afternoon.." he tweeted.

"I’m going to show up to the facility everyday until they put me on the staff."

Should the Buckeyes take Clarett up on his demand?

"Dude gets a cameo on College GameDay and now wants to be head coach mannnn the buckeyes are down bad!!" one fan wrote.

"lmfaoooooooooooo i knew this man would be upset," one fan added.

"Give the man a job!" one fan added.

"We need this energy," another fan wrote.

"First back to back W’s in 20 years and it got the OSU Avengers popping out like the final fight in Endgame," one fan added.

Should the Buckeyes hire Clarett?