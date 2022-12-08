Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Controversy

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 27: Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach watches play from the sideline during a football game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies won the game 45-10. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

A controversy appears to be brewing between Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and one of his outgoing players.

Most college football transfer announcements are the same. Dillon Johnson's was very different tonight.

The outgoing Mississippi State running back took a clear shot at his former head coach.

“With that being said, since I’m not very tough and (head coach Mike) Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”

Wow.

Johnson has rushed for 1,198 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns during his time at Mississippi State, adding 149 receptions for 864 yards and 1 touchdown through the air.

The football world is pretty amazed by the social media controversy brewing between Leach and his former player.

"Damn dudes out here calling coach out," one fan wrote.

"That’s an exit speech," another fan added.

"College football man. You can’t beat it," another fan wrote on social media.

"Dillon Johnson is a 5-star transfer recruit in my book for this graphic dogging Mike Leach," another fan wrote.

"Dillon Johnson chose violence in his portal announcement. Wow," one fan added.

Does Mike Leach now have a serious problem at Mississippi State?