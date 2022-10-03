Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach's Wedding Advice

SEC Network.

Don't have a big wedding, elope instead.

That's what Mike Leach would tell a young couple looking for advice on getting married.

Following his team's game on Saturday, the Mississippi State head coach spoke with SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang, who is getting married.

Leach told Lang, and her fiancee, to skip the wedding and elope instead. He revealed that he's tried to convince his kids to do the same, even promising an extra $10,000, but none have taken him up on it.

“Whatever you and (her fiancee) Trevor decide, I would keep it on the down low. Once you fail to do that – Trevor was probably planning to – but you didn’t. So, go ahead and don’t say anything else about it, but as soon as the season is over or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope,” Mike Leach told Lang when asked for wedding advice.

Video of Leach's postgame interview has gone viral.

The football world is loving it.

"I second this opinion. Take the money and run," one fan wrote.

"He is 100% correct. I love this man," another fan wrote.

"This is what I’m telling my boys….elope!" another fan admitted on Twitter.

"I want to drink a beer and just listen to Coach Leach talk," another fan wrote.

Congrats to Alyssa and Trevor, by the way.