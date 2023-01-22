Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video

We need more snow games in college football.

Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe.

It's pretty perfect.

It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year.

"Why can it never do this during the season," one fan wondered.

"This is fun until I have to go to class," one student joked.

"Does snow cause the flu for you guys? Or is it more that the flu causes snow? At any rate, feel better!" a Michigan fan wrote.

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff celebrate a 4th down stop with less than one minute left in the game to seal The Michigan Wolverines 42-27 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Give us a snow game next year, please.