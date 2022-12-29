Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football.

Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State.

Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure teams don't improperly communicate with players who haven't entered the portal.

"This is tampering. Do your job, NCAA," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"NCAA needs to start enforcing tampering," another fan stated.

"We gotta start naming names," an Ohio State podcast declared.

"Not going to say it is on the player to name names but somebody has to out the guilty parties," Buckeye Huddle's Kevin Noon said. "This fraternity of secrecy will never produce change."

"This is free game in college football," a fan wrote. "Something's gotta stop."

Buckeyes fans may wish Egbuka used a stronger word than "content," but convincing him to leave Ohio State seems like a longshot. The former five-star recruit has played a major role in an elite offense vying for a national title.

After a quiet freshman season, Egbuka has 1,120 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. He's taking center stage at a prestigious program that's developed several NFL-bound wide receivers.

Egbuka likely isn't the only player to receive unwanted solicitations from other schools. An active transfer portal is turning tampering into college football's worst-kept secret.

However, Egbuka will set his sights on Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Georgia.