Look: Football World Reacts To Peach Bowl Officiating Mistake

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after running out the clock to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Georgia beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday by the slimmest of margins.

When a game is decided by one point, it's natural to look back at every single detail of the action to see if the outcome could have been changed. Ohio State writer Bill Rabinowitz tweeted on Tuesday what appeared to be a clip of a missed holding call on Georgia's first touchdown.

"Kenny McIntosh goes untouched, but it looks like Ronnie Hickman got held (which is why he went untouched)," Rabinowitz added.

Some Ohio State fans might have seen this clip and thrown up their hands, but it doesn't sound like others on football Twitter are sympathizing with them.

"I don’t understand why clips are constantly shown of flags not thrown and/or thrown during games," one fan said. "It does nothing to change the outcome. It does perpetuate a hostile attitude towards officials who are trying to do a good job."

"Cool. Now do some of the OSU OL bear hugging Georgia defenders," said another.

"It’s crazy, Ohio State fans really still making excuses days later," added a third.

"Keep tweeting these clips, maybe the NCAA will see it and overturn some of these plays, retroactively give penalties and give Ruggles another chance at the FG at the end of the game. Or, even better, they’ll just give you two TDs because they feel bad," said another fan sarcastically.

"Let’s be honest, the officials just weren’t calling holding in that game for either side," said a fifth person.

Maybe the refs did miss a holding call on that first half play. Even so, it's not worth getting too hung up on.