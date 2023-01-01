Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance.

But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave it their all against Georgia, losing by one point to the reigning national champions.

Day is mostly getting praised for his performance on Saturday evening.

"He just keeps showing up. When you see a man like that, that's a true man. Man in the arena and really everybody on our team. We didn't splinter or point fingers when we lost... we just kept swinging like our culture is," CJ Stroud said of Day.

Day was more emotional than usual on the sideline during Ohio State's game.

The Buckeyes head coach had an emotional moment with his family following the loss.

Many are praising Day for the way the Buckeyes showed up on the biggest stage of the year.

A loss is a loss, but Ohio State should still be pretty proud of how it performed.