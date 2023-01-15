Look: Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett's Decision

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett had no interest in speaking with the media following his team's second straight national championship.

Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back titles, only spoke with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt following the championship. Now, at his team's championship parade, he evaded the media once again.

“Stetson, how you feeling?!” a reporter asked Stetson.

“Really? I mean, you guys…” he said before walking away.

Stetson was in no mood to talk, apparently.

"These comments of all the softies. Not like he was blowing off kids. He likely has a bunch of receipts of those who were harsh on him before the natties, he don't owe her nothing," one fan wrote.

"I want to see more of this from athletes," one fan added.

"Wins 2 nattys at the age of 25 and acts like he’s a star," another fan wrote.

"Stetson knows what the vast majority of the media thinks of him. He also just wants to enjoy his second championship parade without a microphone shoved in his face," another fan wrote.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Are you OK with Stetson's media move?