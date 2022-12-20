Look: Football World Reacts To The Army Star Ruling

Officer cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point and their marching band display a Go Army sign during their annual NCAA college football game against the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis on 6 December 1997 at the Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. Navy won the game 39?7. (Photo by David Seelig/Allsport/Getty Images)

A path has been cleared for an Army Black Knights football star to play in the National Football League.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Army star Andre Carter has essentially been cleared for the NFL Draft.

New language formally filed Tuesday morning in a piece of end-of-year legislation will restore the opportunity for Carter and other current academy upperclassmen at Army, Navy and Air Force to defer military service to pursue professional sports.

A provision has been included in the Omnibus Appropriations Measure, expected to pass this week, to make Carter and other current academy upperclassmen eligible for a waiver that will allow for a legacy exception for a 2019 ruling that allowed deferred service to play pro sports. This provision appeared on the Senate appropriations website Tuesday morning.

Carter, an outside linebacker, is currently projected to be a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mel Kiper has him as one of the top 25 prospects in the country.