Look: Football World Reacts To The RGIII Wife Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had to leave the Fiesta Bowl during the third quarter. He announced to the world that his wife, Grete Griffin, went into labor.

Griffin found out this exciting news while he was covering the Michigan-TCU game for ESPN2.

The former Heisman Trophy winner legitimately stormed off the set of "Field Pass With The Pat McAfee Show" once he learned that his wife was going into labor.

Countless people reacted to this moment on Twitter.

"As if this game didn't have enough already," Matt Fortuna joked.

Mike Golic Jr. tweeted, "dude still has that burst, wow! (Congrats @RGIII).

"This is an awesome moment," Rob Dauster wrote.

"This is the greatest moment in CFP announcing history," Kevin Wade said.

This is a memorable way for Griffin to end the year, that's for sure.

We're wishing Griffin and his wife all the best as they get ready to welcome a new member to their family.