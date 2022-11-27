Look: Football World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Photo

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks on the sideline during the second half of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer does not know what it's like to lose to Michigan as a head coach.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach went 7-0 against Michigan during his time leading the Columbus, Ohio program.

But for the second straight year, Meyer was on hand for Ohio State's loss to Michigan. Meyer was watching from the sideline on Saturday afternoon.

A photo of Meyer watching the loss has gone viral.

The football world has taken to social media to weigh in on the photo.

"Unacceptable!" one fan wrote.

"BRING HIM HOME," one fan added.

"come back and coach man.. Forget the pass, come take your job back," one fan added.

"Man," another fan wrote.

Ohio State fans were actually chanting for Meyer following Saturday's loss to Michigan. It's difficult to see the Buckeyes firing head coach Ryan Day anytime soon, but it's clear that Ohio State's fan base is not happy.