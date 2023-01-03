Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan

During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining.

The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC.

A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton Bowl.

While the game itself was very entertaining, it seems like this Tulane fan stole the spotlight.

"This was all of us," one fan said.

"Always been a fan of Tulane tbh," another fan joked.

"I would like to formally announce my entry to the transfer portal Also that I'm committed to Tulane," a third fan wrote.

This fan has been identified as Ellie Fazio.

Fazio confirmed her identity in a TikTok video. Her following on the social media platform continues to expand by the hour.

It's not often that you get to see your school win the Cotton Bowl and you gain thousands of social media followers in a matter of 24 hours.