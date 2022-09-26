Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo

11 October 2014; UConn Huskies at Tulane Green Wave, Tulane Green Wave cheerleaders entertain the crowd during a game in New Orleans, Louisiana (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

Life is good for Coach O these days.

The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football.

This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game.

A photo of Coach O and the cheerleaders went viral.

College football fans took to social media to weigh in on the viral photo.

"Kings stay Kings," one fan wrote.

"Girls I’m gon tell ya why they call me Coach O,'" another fan joked.

Coach O has been making the college football rounds as of late, appearing at several games.

Live it up, Coach O.