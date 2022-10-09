Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Urban Meyer the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs his wife Shelley Meyer on the field after 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday.

Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media.

It's a unique look...

"Urban Meyer looks like he was Enron's bagman," one fan joked.

Other fans took to social media to weigh in on the bold outfit choice from Meyer.

"Last week I scorched Urban’s transition lenses at the Big Noon Show. It looks like he doubled down this week and went with the “can’t catch me peeping” transitions," one fan added.

"Urban in the Corleone family? Lol," another fan wrote.

"Urban running numbers for the Gambino family," another fan joked.

Michigan, meanwhile, topped Indiana, 31-10, to remain undefeated on the year.