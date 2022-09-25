Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family.

Meyer, who was fired less than one full season into his Jacksonville Jaguars tenure, currently covers college football for Fox Sports. It sounds like that's what he plans on doing for the foreseeable future, as well.

“I’m really happy with Fox and really happy with the lifestyle right now,” Meyer said. “Flying in today to see grandkids. I’m happy with what I am doing.”

Do fans believe him, though?

"Put the rumor to bed already! Please!!" one fan wrote.

"In other words he will be coaching next year lol," another fan suggested.

"I doubt this quells the “Urbaners”. Even once we hire a coach they’ll scream “SHOULDA GOT URBAN. THIS IS WHAT YOU WANTED, MIKE RILEY 2.0! TOM OSBORNE WASNT A SAINT!” anytime things are going perfectly," another fan wrote.

"Well if there's one thing we know about Urban it's that we can definitely believe him," another fan joked.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

What do you see the three-time national title-winning head coach doing in 2023?