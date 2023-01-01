Look: Football World Wants College Referee To Be Fired

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: A referee looks at replays to confirm a recovered fumble by the Michigan Wolverines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl ended in controversy on Saturday night.

No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, in Phoenix. The game ended with a controversial no-call on a possible targeting hit by the Horned Frogs.

Should this have been called?

The hit was not ruled targeting and TCU was able to run the clock out. But fans believe that this was only a no-call because of the situation.

Many fans want the referee to be fired now.

"I don’t care what anybody says Michigan got screwed the entire game by the refs especially that targeting call at the end of the game. those refs should be fired instantly," one fan wrote.

"The refs were the worse ever the should be banned or fired from there job," one fan added.

"No touchdown no targeting... lmfao. These refs need to be fired," one fan added.

"No targeting the refs need to get fired and that player needs to get suspended," another fan wrote.

"That was targeting. Those refs need fired," another fan added.

It will be interesting to hear the official explanation from the officiating crew on Saturday night.

TCU is off to the College Football Playoff national title game, where they will face either Georgia or Ohio State.