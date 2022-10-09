Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson

The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night.

CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest.

"Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries at quarterback for both teams, but some fans focused on Danielson’s alleged bias toward Alabama. One fan thought he mispronounced Devon Achane’s name. And another fan didn’t like how Danielson compared Jalen Milroe to Bryce Young, as Milroe’s parents likely wouldn’t appreciate it," Saturday Down South wrote.

They weren't alone in pointing that out, either.

Alabama emerged with a narrow victory over Texas A&M to remain undefeated on Saturday.