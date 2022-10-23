Look: Former Iowa Players Not Happy With Team's Offense

IOWA CITY, IOWA- AUGUST 31: General view as fans settle in to watch the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first quarter on August 31, 2013 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Northern Illinois won 30-27. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa's offense hit rock bottom in Saturday's 54-10 loss to Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes tallied just 158 total yards while relinquishing six turnovers. Their only touchdown came on a fumble recovery by Joe Evans.

Some Iowa alumni have seen enough.

Jaleel Johnson, a former Hawkeyes defensive tackle now playing for the Atlanta Falcons, said his alma mater could "compete with any program in the nation" with a better offense. He's since deleted the Twitter post (h/t Saturday Tradition) from Saturday afternoon.

Tevaun Smith, an Iowa wide receiver from 2013-15, replied with a GIF of Steve Harvey shaking his head in disbelief.

Rafael Eubanks, an offensive lineman who played for Kirk Ferentz from 2006 to 2009, implored the head coach to adapt or resign.

"I hope he either has the courage to step down or the courage to understand that if he is willing to give a bit of mindset and evolve in very small ways that Iowa will be better than we've ever experienced," Eubanks wrote.

The Hawkeyes have only scored 14 points per game this season with 145.9 passing yards per contest. Their offense hasn't found the end zone in the last two games.

Despite a lopsided loss to Ohio State, Iowa is still allowing just 16.1 points per contest. Yet the school is 3-4 and tied for last in the Big Ten West following three straight losses to conference opponents.

Iowa needs a more modern offense if it wants to keep up with college football's top teams.