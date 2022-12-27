Look: Former Nebraska Quarterback Rescued Family From Fire
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. helped save neighbors from a burning house.
His wife, former Nebraska soccer player Jaylyn Armstrong, recounted the harrowing scene on Twitter. She said Tommy and his mother rushed into action when a nearby building burst into flames.
As Jaylyn attended to a young girl who escaped the home in Gulfport, Mississippi, Tommy and his mom got out the remaining residents.
She shared a local news report that said fire crew used chainsaws to try and enter the building. The ex-Huskers quarterback said he threw bricks through the window and crawled into the home to save the family, including a childhood friend.
Everyone got out of the house, but some went to the hospital for further medical evaluation.
Armstrong seemingly responded to the scary incident with a helpful reminder not to take life for granted.
"Hug your family extra tight and always tell them how much you appreciate them," he wrote. "Life is too precious."