Look: Former Nebraska Quarterback Rescued Family From Fire

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. #4 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leads the team on the field before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. helped save neighbors from a burning house.

His wife, former Nebraska soccer player Jaylyn Armstrong, recounted the harrowing scene on Twitter. She said Tommy and his mother rushed into action when a nearby building burst into flames.

As Jaylyn attended to a young girl who escaped the home in Gulfport, Mississippi, Tommy and his mom got out the remaining residents.

She shared a local news report that said fire crew used chainsaws to try and enter the building. The ex-Huskers quarterback said he threw bricks through the window and crawled into the home to save the family, including a childhood friend.

Everyone got out of the house, but some went to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

Armstrong seemingly responded to the scary incident with a helpful reminder not to take life for granted.

"Hug your family extra tight and always tell them how much you appreciate them," he wrote. "Life is too precious."