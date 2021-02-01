Look: Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher Teases New Job

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher has been saying for a while that he has interest in getting back into coaching. But amid rumors that he’s taking one particular job, Fisher is teasing that they might be true.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Fisher posted an aerial photo of a snowy city from the inside of a plane. Reports have circulated that Fisher has been in discussions with Montana State to be their new head coach.

Based on some of the comments, fans are pretty convinced that he’s currently in Bozeman, Montana. Bozeman just so happens to be the home of the Montana State Bobcats of FCS.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported last week that Fisher was one of several candidates for the job, which was vacated by Jeff Choate in January. Other candidates include Nebraska offensive coordinator/WRs coach Matt Lubick and former Nebraska and Oregon State head coach Mike Riley.

Jeff Fisher has no college coaching experience, but significant NFL coaching experience.

He was head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 1995 to 2010 and the the Los Angeles Rams from 2012 to 2016. Fisher took the Titans to the Super Bowl in 1999 and finished his tenure with them with a 142-120 record.

His time with the Rams was much less successful, going just 31-45-1 before being fired.

College football is a very different animal from the NFL. If Jeff Fisher really is ready for the college ranks – even the FCS – he’ll need a very different approach.

Would Jeff Fisher make a good college head coach?