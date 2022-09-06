Look: Former NFL Star Calls Out College Football Fan Base

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: Florida State Seminoles fans get ready before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson isn't happy with what he saw from Florida State fans.

The former NFL tight end, who played his college football at Duke and Georgia Tech, doesn't like Florida State's war chant or face paint.

He believes it's offensive to indigenous people.

"These kids on national tv with “war paint” on their faces, chanting and chopping their arms like all the indigenous people they’ve spent time with is killing me," he wrote.

Watson surely isn't the only notable figure who feels this way, though many obviously disagree, as well.

Florida State topped LSU in epic fashion on Sunday night.

The Seminoles are now 2-0 on the season.