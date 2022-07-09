Look: FOX College Football Is Getting Crushed For Big Ten Tweet

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Fox Sports logo is seen on a broadcast camera during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

FOX College Football is getting crushed for a recent tweet about the Big Ten.

Major networks like FOX and ESPN are the ones pulling the strings within college football right now, whether they'd admit it or not.

That's why fans are so furious with a recent tweet FOX College Football's Twitter account recently posted.

The tweet posed the question of which schools the Big Ten should add to reach 20 teams.

"BIG TEN," the tweet reads. "Who else should the conference add if it wants to reach 20 teams."

The tweet has been met with plenty of pushback.

One college football insider called it a "trash move" by FOX.

"This was a complete trash move by @CFBONFOX - absolutely no place in the ecosystem for a media network aligned with conferences to publicly foment upheaval Unless Fox wants to drop all pretenses that it's not behind the Big Ten's predation," said Jon Wilner.

"Maybe we should change college football to the ESPN conference and the FOX conference and drop all pretenses all together. If it weren't for the heart of the kids and some of the coaches playing the game I would have walked years ago. This is pushing me to the absolute brink," a fan commented.

TV networks and money are driving the decisions in college football right now.

It could permanently damage the sport or cause it to become more of an NFL model, which has had plenty of success.

The future of the sport is certainly at a crossroad.