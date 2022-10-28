Look: Frank Gore's Son, A Running Back, Throws Incredible Touchdown Pass

Frank Gore Jr. is a running back just like his father, but he can do more than just tote the rock.

The Southern Miss standout can throw a little as well. We just saw Gore's passing skills on display in the first quarter against Louisiana.

On 3rd-and-3 from their own 48, Southern Miss lined up with Gore in a Wildcat formation. The 5-foot-8, 195-pounder took the snap and proceeded to launch a deep ball for wide receiver Tiaquelin Mims.

The play wound up going for a 52-yard touchdown. Take a look.

Impressive, but not totally unexpected from Gore, who played some quarterback in his high school days in Miami.

Last year, Gore actually attempted 16 passes out of the "Superback" position. He completed 10 of them for 189 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Coming into tonight, Gore was 1-of-4 passing for 48 yards on the season. We're going to assume he'll be throwing a few more times before the year is out as well.