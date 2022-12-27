Look: Georgia Coach's Comment On Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saturday's Peach Bowl will mark the second time Georgia has ever faced Ohio State. They last met when the Bulldogs earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.

Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played safety for that Bulldogs squad. On Tuesday, he took a jab at the broadcaster when recalling a moment from the pre-game luncheon.

"Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room. I knew we had a shot to win," Muschamp said, per The Lantern. "Make sure he knows I said that."

Georgia's defense indeed stifled Herbstreit, who completed just eight of 24 passes for 110 yards and an interception. Garrison Hearst gained 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a winning effort.

Herbstreit is worried about his alma mater, calling the upcoming matchup at Atlanta a "massive challenge" for Ohio State earlier this month. The Buckeyes are 6.5-point underdogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Let's see if Herbstreit has anything to say about Muschamp's joke when calling the Peach Bowl for ESPN this Saturday night. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET.