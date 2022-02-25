Look: Georgia Loses Commitment From Another Top Recruit

It appears that 2023 four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey may have jumped the gun when he committed to Georgia earlier this month.

On Friday, Sorey announced that he is decommitting from Georgia. He said on Twitter that he wants to go through “the full process” and is reopening his recruitment.

“To the Georgia coaching staff, I have nothing but the most appreciation for the opportunity offered to me. To the Georgia fans, I’ll always be grateful for the love and support you’ve shown me. I realize that this opportunity only comes once in a lifetime and after much thought, consideration and prayer, I would like to experience the full process be reopening my recruitment.”

247Sports ranks Sorey as the No. 97 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 14 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 20 player from the state of Florida.

My recruitment is 110% back opened pic.twitter.com/aVgiwGVxrk — DAQUAYVIOUS SOREY (@daquayvious) February 25, 2022

Daquayvious Sorey is the second four-star recruit to decommit from Georgia in just the past few days. On Tuesday, four-star cornerback Kayin Lee announced he was reopening his commitment too.

Sorey’s situation is probably even more frustrating for Bulldogs fans given that his cousin, Xavian Sorey Jr., is a member of the team.

It’s head scratching while so many highly-touted prospects are changing their minds about Georgia. The Bulldogs certainly aren’t lacking for elite talent, but two players like them can be the difference between getting the top ranking in the country.

Will there be any other Georgia players flipping their commitments before the recruiting cycle ends?