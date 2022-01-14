Greg McElroy isn’t happy with Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comments about Alabama education.

McElroy is an Alabama alum after being enrolled at the school for three years. He finished with a 3.85 GPA while then going back to school for a master’s degree.

On Thursday, he issued a challenge to Thibodeaux if he ever comes by the school.

“If you come, lemme know… I’ll grab some Wonderlic tests and we can play a little 1 on 1,” McElroy said.

It’s a little late, but I’ll take it. Y’all are more than welcome in Birmingham, anytime. If you come, lemme know… I’ll grab some Wonderlic tests and we can play a little 1 on 1. https://t.co/W3ybzHhMrB — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 13, 2022

Thibodeaux played his college football at Oregon and took a dig at Alabama in an interview with FOX Sports on Wednesday.

“I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks,” Thibodeaux said he was asked about choosing Oregon over Alabama. “So now, do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard.”

More than an athlete 💯@KayvonT offers perspective as to why choosing @OregonFootball was about more than just what happens on the football field 🦆👏 (Presented by @FTX_Official #CFBPlayoff #FTXChampTailgate) pic.twitter.com/nNcCN6ktGf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 12, 2022

Thibodeaux was one of the best defensive players in the country this season and looks set to be a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

He finished with 49 total tackles (35 solo) with seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

If the one-on-one happens between McElroy and Thibodeaux, it better be filmed so everyone can see who wins.