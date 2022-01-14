The Spun

Look: Greg McElroy Fires Back After Kayvon Thibodeaux Criticizes Alabama Education

Kayvon Thibodeaux chases down Kedon Slovis.

Greg McElroy isn’t happy with Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comments about Alabama education.

McElroy is an Alabama alum after being enrolled at the school for three years. He finished with a 3.85 GPA while then going back to school for a master’s degree.

On Thursday, he issued a challenge to Thibodeaux if he ever comes by the school.

“If you come, lemme know… I’ll grab some Wonderlic tests and we can play a little 1 on 1,” McElroy said.

Thibodeaux played his college football at Oregon and took a dig at Alabama in an interview with FOX Sports on Wednesday.

“I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks,” Thibodeaux said he was asked about choosing Oregon over Alabama. “So now, do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard.”

Thibodeaux was one of the best defensive players in the country this season and looks set to be a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

He finished with 49 total tackles (35 solo) with seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

If the one-on-one happens between McElroy and Thibodeaux, it better be filmed so everyone can see who wins.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.