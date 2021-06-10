Look: Gus Malzahn Has 2-Word Reaction To Playoff News

Former Auburn and current UCF head coach Gus Malzahn couldn’t be happier about the latest College Football Playoff news.

Ever since the College Football Playoff commenced back in the 2014-15 season, one thing has been clear: a Group of 5 program has no shot of getting in. Some have come close, but it’s never happened.

On Thursday, reports surfaced the CFP committee is in talks to expand the playoff to 12 teams. In such a scenario, Group of 5 teams would have a much better chance of earning an automatic bid or at-large berth.

Malzahn, who became UCF’s head coach this off-season, is a big fan of Thursday’s breaking news. He knows his Knights will have a good chance of getting into the College Football Playoff in coming years if its expanded. Take a look.

Gus Malzahn endorses the 12 team playoff recommendation. https://t.co/Hyy3iCMcwL — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) June 10, 2021

Group of 5 programs aren’t the only ones excited about potential playoff expansion. So are conferences like the Big 12 and Pac-12.

The College Football Playoff has been dominated by teams from the ACC, Big Ten and SEC. The Big 12 and Pac-12 have been left in the dust. The Big 12 has yet to win a playoff game. The Pac-12 has sent just two teams to the postseason since the playoff began in 2014.

Expanding the playoff to 12 teams won’t change the end result too often. Teams like Alabama and Clemson will continue to dominate. But it will include more deserving teams in the process.

Gus Malzahn believes UCF will be one of those deserving programs in years to come.